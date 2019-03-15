HOK #92: Peter Edmison

Meet Peter Edmison.

“I grew up in Ottawa with my four siblings. I went to Connaught PS then Fisher Park High School. (Does anyone remember the great principal Pop Wallen?) I then went to University of Toronto where I studied dentistry. I returned to Ottawa to practice dentistry, bringing my wife Judy, who, bless her heart, is still standing beside me after 52 years. We raised two children and now have three grandchildren and one step-grandchild, all thank goodness, in the Ottawa area.

“Judy and I have always lived in and around Ottawa. We were lucky enough to have travelled a lot – biking in France, barging in England and Wales – and searching out interesting historical and archeological sites. I spent more than my fair share of time climbing and ski touring in Europe, western Canada, and Nepal. On my 65th birthday I summited Mera Peak, 21,000 ft, with no supplemental oxygen. (Generally, I just enjoyed teasing gravity but those days are over!)

“When I retired we realized that we could not find a better place to live than Ottawa, especially Westboro. I practiced general dentistry here for more than 45 years and I still see patients for the treatment of snoring and sleep apnea one day per week. A bonus on that day is visiting with my old patients and catching up on their lives and families.

“While I was in the process of retiring I built a fused glass studio. I enjoyed studying and working in that field immensely but I missed my outdoor time and fresh air. Fortunately, I met Dave Adams and he introduced me to the SJAM Winter Trail. A light went on! What a great way to give back to the community I love. Plus it gives me a great excuse to play outside and I like it much more than going to the gym.

“So here I am now – Groomer Peter – enjoying every moment I volunteer for the community. The smiles I see on the users of the SJAM Winter Trail and their expressions of gratitude are more than payback for the hours I put in to this great community project, which makes Ottawa and Westboro such a great place to live and enjoy life.” Collected by Andrea Tomkins

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.

