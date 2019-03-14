Sponsored: Fine wine at a fair price at Wine Bottega

At the Wine Bottega we have prided ourselves for over 14 years in locally crafting the finest wine with exceptional globally sourced juices. Through the use of our oak barrel aging procedures and techniques we can ensure –and guarantee—that we’re crafting the finest wine possible for your wedding showers and dinners, that special day, and anniversaries to come –at the most affordable prices, with special wedding discount packages.

With having won over 60 awards now for our wine, we’ll be sure to find those special crowd-pleasing wines for you that all will enjoy. And if you’re looking for something more specific, we’re happy to adjust any way you need – body, sweetness, tannin, sulphite levels, and we can even ensure our wine is made vegan if you’d like. We’re happy to oblige. We specialize in completely customizable wines for your tastes, and your needs.

When ordering wine with us simply pop in or call either of our conveniently located family owned and operated shops in Westboro and Orleans. We’ll be happy to take the time to talk with you about all the most pertinent information. How much and what kind of wine will I need? Bottles or pouches, both? Custom labels? Should I give some away as a wedding favour/bomboniere? How should the wine be stored and then how should it be served? When should I place my order?

Your wedding planning shouldn’t be so hard or stressful, but we understand how much work goes into it. Please, at the very least let us handle the wine for you, care-free –and thus enjoyed.

We wish you all the best -and hope to see you soon,

Your Friends at the Wine Bottega

281A Richmond Rd. Westboro 613-729-2323

2026 Tenth Line Road Orleans 613-590-1300

Hours of Operation:

Mon. – Fri. 10am-8pm

Sat. 10-5, Sun. 10-4

www.winebottega.com

