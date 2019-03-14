Sponsored: Stop living in pain

Have You Been Told You Have to Live With The Pain? Do You Want to Be More Active and Improve Your Mobility?

At Back on Track, we love to help people get back to living the life they deserve. When pain strikes in your knee, lower back, neck or shoulders, or if you experience an injury from sport or exercise – we know it’s very tempting to leave it and hope it’ll simply “go away on its own” with time and rest.

At Back on Track, we are very pleased and privileged to be part of the Westboro community. We are so grateful to the thousands of clients who have trusted us with their care over the last several years.

Our incredible team of dedicated healthcare professionals are here to treat, guide, educate and support you every step of the way. Whether you’re looking for Physio, Chiropractic, Massage, Acupuncture/Dry Needling, Exercise, or Nutritional/Weight Loss advice, our team is here for you.

Our goal is to find the cause of your pain and solve the problem. We will educate you on prevention and provide you with solutions.

What you won’t get here is:

assistants doing your treatment

just being put on machines and heat

feeling like a “number”

like a “number” feel like you need to come forever

Our focus is on true one-on-one care and a personalized approach to treatment, in a professional friendly atmosphere.

Call us to ask how we can help you, or come in for a tour and meet our staff.

Back on Track Physiotherapy and Health Centres

613-792-1166

411 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 309



SERVING THE OTTAWA COMMUNITY FOR 25 YEARS

