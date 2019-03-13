Sponsored: Metta Moves, Metta Grooves

Take a long deep grateful breath and celebrate. There’s a new movement studio in town that brings together the joy of natural and functional movement combined with secular meditation classes. Metta Movement and Meditation Studio opened its doors in late 2018 as a refreshing alternative to traditional fitness gyms and meditation centres.

This isn’t a typical gym: movement classes are taught barefoot, on a soft floor in the winter, and outdoors in the summer. “We prefer to focus on the importance of balance, agility, and mobility rather than traditional exercise,” explains studio founder Janet Nicol. Metta’s diverse and talented team of instructors offer a range of classes, many of which focus on safe ways to squat, run, jump, fall, roll, and climb. For those interested in dynamic movement classes, check out Move To Be Free, Wild Playground, Flocomotion, or Bamboo, Balls and Balance. For quieter classes there’s Restore & Renew, The Foot Collective, Aging Gracefully, and Restorative Yoga.

The studio’s mission is to support not only agile and flexible bodies, but also tranquil and healthy minds. The cozy, arty space creates an atmosphere where finding peace and quiet can come easily. Metta has a range of experienced meditation instructors to guide both new and seasoned students to support, inspire and encourage a daily practice in a variety of methods. The teachers also offer private one-on-one coaching, and 6-8 week MBSR courses in the recently renovated treatment room. Meditation classes range from body scans to mindfulness, to insight meditation. Monday nights at 7 p.m. there is a one hour “pay what you can” sangha meditation available for the community to sit together. The warm, earthy atmosphere of Metta Studio and Jamari Espresso House (at the same address) make it an ideal setting to learn more about the mind and body.

The studio hosts over 20 movement and meditation classes a week as well as a number of workshops and training sessions. There are a variety of events including a monthly community singing group, a Book Club, a Film Night, Collage Making, Meditation Intensives, a MovNat Certification and Thai Massage Trainings.

Metta Movement & Studio

5 Hamilton Ave.

613-695-3000

mettamoves.ca/schedule

www.facebook.com/Mettamoves

instagram.com/mettamoves

