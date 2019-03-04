Sponsored: Spring into action at Dovercourt!

It’s March and as Dovercourt’s winter session heads into the final stretch, they’re looking forward to sunlight, warmth — and spring programs!

In Dovercourt’s unique afterschool program, kids have the opportunity to do so much: to make new friends, create crafts, practice performing arts, learn new sports, and participate in special events like sleepovers and talent shows. Registration opened March 1st for the 2019-2020 school year.

Registration opens March 5th for fitness, sports, music and art programming. Put a spring in your step with Zumba, yoga, Pilates, strength, aquafit, and more. For the younger set, why not start with indoor sports and, as the weather improves, move to outdoor sports such as baseball, tennis, or skateboarding on the double half pipe ramps?

For creative types, there are group and private music and art lessons at BSOMA (Bluesfest School of Music and Art). Discover the joys of singing in a casual environment with the Bluesfest Community Choir (all ages welcome) – and prepare for a final performance at the 2019 RBC Ottawa Bluesfest!

Mid-March is a busy time at Dovercourt as they welcome campers to March Break Camps from March 11-15th. It’s not too late to keep your kids active during the break with exciting theme and specialty camps including art, culinary, dance, musical theatre, LEGO — and even skiing and snowboarding.

And let’s not forget swimming lessons! Spring brings warmer temperatures, melting ice and fast water in creeks, rivers and lakes. Improve swimming skills and learn water safety in swim lessons that include Dovercourt’s unique Survival Day. Registration for spring swim lessons begins March 19th.

This spring also marks the launch of Dovercourt’s new multi-purpose room on the southeast corner of the building, the Morris Home Team room. With high ceilings and natural light, new washrooms and waiting area, many Dovercourt programs, including fitness, afterschool, birthday parties, and sports, will enjoy this new space. Make sure to drop by and check it out! For more information, and to register online, go to www.dovercourt.org.

