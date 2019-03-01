Sponsored: Turnbull Summer Camps

We are pleased to introduce Turnbull Summer Camps, which will run in July and August 2019. Themed Day camps will run alongside science and music camps.

Science camps will be coordinated by ‘Mad Science’. Music camps will be led by talented and experienced musicians. Dr. Joan Harrison, a former NAC cellist, will coordinate and oversee all vocal and instrumental music programming. A state-of-the-art Music Hall has recently been constructed at Turnbull School and will be utilized for much of the programming. Additional school facilities will also be used to house the various activities and programs offered. Full day, morning or afternoon options are available, along with pre and post care.

Turnbull School also offers a wide variety of academic summer programming. Turnbull Summer Learning has enjoyed 33 years of successful academic and recreation programs. Skill Builders for Language Arts, Mathematics and French, High School Prep and Writing and Research Skills are the programs offered. All courses are taught by certified teachers, with children placed in small groups to help maximize learning.

Registration and program information is available on Turnbull School’s website, www.turnbull.ca, under summer. You may also call Turnbull School directly at 613-729-9940 for more information.

