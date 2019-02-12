Elmdale BookFest 2019 is coming soon!

Submitted by Alison Zinni –

Elmdale Public School students and their families, teachers and staff are busy getting ready for one of Ottawa’s biggest used book sales of the year. Mark your calendars! BookFest 2019 is taking place on February 22 and 23.

The popular annual used book sale has been around for several decades and is eagerly anticipated by book lovers and bargain hunters in our community and across the city. Every year, tens of thousands of donated books are expertly sorted by volunteers into a wide range of categories from gardening to mystery to children’s literature. Whether you come early to hunt for specific books or you like to leisurely wander the aisles for inspiration, you can be sure to find some gems. And don’t forget to bring enough cash to pick up treats at the equally popular bake sale!

BookFest isn’t just about picking up great books for a bargain. It’s a fundraiser that supports Elmdale’s educational programs. Some of the money raised also supports local community initiatives. BookFest is an opportunity for the school to highlight the importance of literacy and to encourage and support students’ joy of reading. Local authors and storytellers visit classes the week before BookFest to help keep the focus on celebrating reading and literacy.

“BookFest shows our students and our community that we value literacy. It also encourages sharing, reusing and spending wisely,” says Elmdale principal Isabelle Flannigan. “We look forward to another successful Bookfest this year.”

Elmdale students of all ages are looking forward to BookFest, too, working hard to make it a success. They collect books, create bookmarks and help at the bake sale table and the cash. They also enjoy finding books for themselves. “What I like about BookFest is that you can pick out books that interest you, like chapter books and comic books,” explains Elmdale third-grader Kieran Gordon. “And you pick what you learn.” His brother Declan also loves to read: “What I like about reading is that you get to learn stuff that you didn’t know before.” First-grader Zahra Korah loves everything about BookFest. “The books, the bookmarks and bake sale are the best!” she says.

Elmdale’s BookFest 2019 takes place at 49 Iona St., in the school gymnasium (entrance from Java Street) on Friday, February 22, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday February 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations of gently used books will be gratefully accepted. Organizers are happy to pick up book donations. For more information, please email elmdalebookfest@gmail.com.

Alison Zinni is a volunteer with the Elmdale BookFest committee.

