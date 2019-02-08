Sponsored: Join the Dovercourt community of pre- and postnatal parents

Whether you’re expecting a baby, cuddling a newborn or chasing a toddler, Dovercourt Recreation Centre has dynamic pre- and postnatal fitness programs, events and workshops just for you!

If you’re an expectant mom, participating in quality prenatal programming has shown to result in better pregnancies, including less weight gain, reduced hip and back pain, enhanced strength and mobility, prevention of gestational diabetes, a reduced risk of preeclampsia as well as improved mood and better sleep.

Dovercourt’s prenatal programming includes aqua fitness in their warm water pool, prenatal yoga with specialized yoga instructors and strength training with a personal training team dedicated to prenatal fitness.

Dovercourt mom, Megan Bocking, started prenatal classes at Dovercourt to keep fit during her pregnancy. “The staff are awesome and gave me challenging workouts that were pregnancy safe. I also met a bunch of great new mom friends and got to know their babies in postnatal classes…The thing that sets Dovercourt apart is definitely the staff who are so welcoming, accommodating to baby needs and give a variety of workouts! I’m honestly not sure who loves Dovercourt more, my daughter or me!”

New parents can get fit with Dovercourt’s specialized parent and baby fitness programs, including a mom and baby fitness class with experts that lead moms and their babies through a variety of workouts and fitness techniques specifically focused on the needs of the postnatal body. There are also postnatal parent and baby TRX and core conditioning, aqua fitness, pilates as well as spin and core conditioning programs.

Dovercourt is the hub of all things pre and postnatal in Westboro. Participating in one of Dovercourt’s pre and postnatal programs means becoming a part of a special community of fellow parents. If you’re a parent, find out about special events, workshops, playgroups and other programs happening at Dovercourt! Your journey starts with prenatal fitness, then parent and baby classes, followed by parent and tot swim, then regular swimming lessons, sports and arts programs, camps and more! Regardless of what stage of parenthood you’re in, Dovercourt Recreation Centre has a program for you.

