Sponsored: In It to Win It? Do Your Real Estate Homework

By Dean Caillier, Sales Representative, Engel & Völkers Ottawa –

It’s a whole new year, and whether you’re looking to sell or buy a property in 2019, get in it to win it!

Last month, I wrote about getting your home in shape to sell: Cleaning up, fixing the odds and sods, decluttering and doing whatever else is required to make your home presentable to sell.

Historically, houses in Ottawa sell at their highest value in the spring. Should you be considering selling, now is the time to align yourself with a Realtor who knows your neighborhood, your street and even your style of home. Have them walk through the property and be open to any recommendations they may have to sell the home quickly and for top dollar.

From there, a Realtor will bring in a professional photographer to take photos, prepare feature sheets for buyers, finalize the listing price with you and prepare to bring your home to market.

If you’re on the flip side and looking to buy a home rather than sell, you first need to make sure your financing is in place. If you’re financing the purchase of a home, you need to meet with your lender who will explain your borrowing limit based on your income, equity in your existing property, downpayment, and more.

It is also important to have a home inspector at the ready to view a home you’re interested in. Your Realtor will have recommendations for inspectors and contractors to view the home when needed. Knowing what you can afford to pay and having a home inspection report in hand prior to submitting an offer on a property may give you the edge you need in a competitive real estate market.

So if you’re looking to sell or buy a home in 2019, do your homework and get in it to win it!

dean.caillier@evcanada.com

613-422-8688

deancaillier.com

