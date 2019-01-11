Sponsored: Family values and fabulous food at Lorenzo Bar and Grill

It didn’t take long for word to get around that Sam was back in the kitchen. Beloved by many for his deft touch with dough thanks to the years he spent operating Lorenzo’s Pizza serving the west end, he’s cooking again thanks to his wife Gill. She opened Lorenzo Bar and Grill on Richmond Road near Woodroffe in October, after eight months of transforming the outdated décor into a bright, sophisticated, welcoming environment.

Lorenzo offers an extensive menu featuring Greek, Italian and Canadian cuisines. Chefs Sam and Moe take pride in serving up a wide range of excellent Greek and Mediterranean-inspired dishes. Not only they are known for their home-made, traditional pizzas – prepared with fresh housemade dough and sauce and also available gluten-free – the broad menu offers great value in the form of classics like pasta, souvlaki, moussaka, fish and chips, poutine, stir fries, fresh salads, vegetarian wraps and many others. Desserts are constantly rotating and include such options as homemade rice pudding, the Greek specialty homemade ekmek kataifi, Black Forest cake and more.

Open from 8 a.m. ‘till late seven days a week, Lorenzo has introduced several specials including a wings and beer deal on Mondays and all you can eat pizza on Wednesday. Takeout and delivery are available along with loads of high chairs and ample parking; groups of up to 80 can easily be accommodated.

Gill brings a unique skill set of her own. Leveraging decades of expertise as a nurse and a mother, not to mention helping out at the pizza parlour, she exudes a friendly, professional effervescence that is reflective of the experience of a meal at Lorenzo. She’s a hands-on owner who takes great pride in ensuring customers enjoy consistency, from the food through to the service. Don’t be surprised to find Sam and Gill’s friendly, capable teenaged children helping out as well on occasion!

Gill’s zeal for care extends to the community as well. During the holiday season, she ran a Tree of Life campaign at Lorenzo to raise money for CHEO and welcomed those seeking company to enjoy a meal at the restaurant on Christmas Day. Additional charitable drives are planned.

She notes that Lorenzo has enjoyed a wonderfully warm reception from the community. “We have so many regulars already and neighbouring businesses have given us so many referrals. We love welcoming back our former customers and seeing multigenerational families eating together. The support we have received has been such a pleasant surprise.”

Lorenzo Bar and Grill

lorenzobarandgrill.com

613-820-5040

911 Richmond Rd.

