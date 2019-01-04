Pasta with a purpose

By Bella Crysler –

On January 17, Nepean High School’s Key Club International will host their 20th annual spaghetti dinner. Each year, in the school’s cafeteria, club members serve guests of the event a full spaghetti dinner and other treats to raise money for a chosen local or global charity. Local businesses donate the food as well as an array of goods for a silent auction and raffle prizes in support of the event.

Key Club is an international, student-led organization that has set up thousands of clubs in high schools across more than 38 countries around the world. The club’s mission is to provide its members with opportunities to provide service, build character, and develop leadership skills. Nepean’s Key Club runs a variety of events each year that focus on different charities designed to better the local and global community.

Alya Benoit is an executive member of Key Club at Nepean. “This year we are planning on raising money for Ten Thousand Villages, a local organization,” says Alya. “They are planning on using the money to rebuild a pottery shop that was devastated in the recent earthquake in the Philippines.”

“We chose Ten Thousand Villages because we couldn’t decide whether to go with a local organization or a global one, then it was brought to our attention that this particular one was actually a mix of both. All of our club members are really excited to work with them.”

Ten Thousand Villages (371 Richmond Road) sells handmade products made by people from communities throughout the developing world, often made from natural or recycled materials. Every purchase improves the lives of makers by supporting their craft and providing them a fair and stable income. Ten Thousand Villages helps create a connection to our global community through organizing the sale of these beautiful and unique products right here in Westboro.

If your stomach is grumbling at the thought of having a bowl of delicious spaghetti prepared for you and you’d like to support the initiative, you can purchase a ticket for the event at nhsspaghettidinner20.myevent.com for $8 or at the door on Thursday, January 17 for $10. If you are a student at Nepean, you can get your ticket for $7 in the main hall at lunch after the Christmas break. All are welcome and encouraged to come out and eat some pasta for a purpose!

Bella Crysler is a grade 12 student at Nepean High School.

