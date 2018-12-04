Federal update: A look back at 2018

Submitted by Catherine McKenna, MP Ottawa Centre –

Just as we come upon the winter season, we tend to revisit the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of the year. As your MP for Ottawa Centre, we have accomplished a lot over the past couple of years. A cleaner environment with better public transit, improved cycling paths, and more social housing. Better support for seniors and families. Respect for public servants and a more inclusive community.

We’ve made some great strides in the riding such as the ongoing construction of the Flora Footbridge set to open in 2019, which will connect two important mid-town Ottawa communities (Old Ottawa East with the Glebe and Old Ottawa South). We’re creating a healthier Ottawa River by introducing new access points to the canal for canoeing and kayaking and designated the Ottawa River as a Canadian Heritage River. A federal investment in Ottawa to create over 400 below-market rent spaces through the launch of the National Affordable Housing program. Not to mention double the number of jobs created for students per year and over 800 jobs in Ottawa Centre through the Canada Summer Jobs program.

It is hard to believe that three years have passed since I was elected. There’s a lot to celebrate when we look back at the amazing things we’ve accomplished. But we still have a lot of work do. Our community, our country, and our planet are worth fighting for, and that is why I am proud to be your member of parliament.

It is an honour to work with you to build a more prosperous, sustainable, and vibrant Ottawa Centre for all. I’m looking forward to the year ahead and seeing what else we can get done.

Find out more about what we've done in our recent digital householder online at catherinemckennamp.ca

Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

