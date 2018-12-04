A quick list of Christmas concerts, services, and events in Kitchissippi

Compiled by Judith van Berkom –

All Saints Anglican & St. Matthias Anglican (347 Richmond Road)

allsaintswestboro.com

For a full list of Advent, Christmas, Epiphany activities and services, see allsaintswestboro.com.

First United Church (347 Richmond Road)

firstunitedchurchottawa.org

Dec 1: Congregational Advent party and dance at 6 p.m.

Dec. 9: Christmas Bazaar

Highland Park Wesleyan (415 Kenwood Ave.)

hpwc.ca

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve children’s service at 6:30 p.m.

Carolling in neighbourhood on Christmas Eve

Our Lady of Fatima (153 Woodroffe Ave.)

ottparish.wixsite.com/ottparish

Joy Tree for children in need: to Dec. 3. To receive a gift for your child, contact olfyouth.ca.

Request gift cards for Christmas dinner by Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. Call 613-722-7661.

Christmas/New Year’s mass times:

Dec. 24: 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m.;

Dec. 25: 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.;

Dec. 31: 4:30 p.m.,

Jan. 1: 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Parkdale United Church (429 Parkdale Ave.)

parkdaleunitedchurch.ca

Outreach, In From the Cold, Saturdays to Mar. 2019.

Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church (579 Parkdale Ave.)

ststephensottawa.ca

Dec. 2: White Gift Sunday in partnership with Youth Services Bureau.

Dec. 11: Carolling in neighbourhood, collecting donations to the food bank.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. with special music and offering for charity.

First Unitarian Congregation of Ottawa (30 Cleary Ave.)

firstunitarianottawa.ca

Dec 2: Christmas concert with three choirs. Admission by donation.

Dec 24: Services at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Collection for food bank.

Westminster Presbyterian Church (470 Roosevelt Ave.)

mywestminster.ca

Dec. 9: Welsh Society Carol Service at 2 p.m. followed by refreshments.

Dec. 15: Christmas lunch at noon. Tickets $20.

Dec. 15: Christmas piano recital at 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: Service of Solace at 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve communion service at 8:30 p.m.

To confirm days and times, please contact the church beforehand. For more events, please see our community calendar.

