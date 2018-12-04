A quick list of Christmas concerts, services, and events in Kitchissippi

Compiled by Judith van Berkom –
All Saints Anglican & St. Matthias Anglican (347 Richmond Road)
allsaintswestboro.com
For a full list of Advent, Christmas, Epiphany activities and services, see allsaintswestboro.com.
First United Church (347 Richmond Road)
firstunitedchurchottawa.org
Dec 1: Congregational Advent party and dance at 6 p.m.
Dec. 9: Christmas Bazaar
Highland Park Wesleyan (415 Kenwood Ave.)
hpwc.ca
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve children’s service at 6:30 p.m.
Carolling in neighbourhood on Christmas Eve
Our Lady of Fatima (153 Woodroffe Ave.)
ottparish.wixsite.com/ottparish
Joy Tree for children in need: to Dec. 3. To receive a gift for your child, contact olfyouth.ca.
Request gift cards for Christmas dinner by Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. Call 613-722-7661.
Christmas/New Year’s mass times:
Dec. 24: 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 10 p.m.;
Dec. 25: 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.;
Dec. 31: 4:30 p.m.,
Jan. 1: 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Parkdale United Church (429 Parkdale Ave.)
parkdaleunitedchurch.ca
Outreach, In From the Cold, Saturdays to Mar. 2019.
Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church (579 Parkdale Ave.)
ststephensottawa.ca
Dec. 2: White Gift Sunday in partnership with Youth Services Bureau.
Dec. 11: Carolling in neighbourhood, collecting donations to the food bank.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. with special music and offering for charity.
First Unitarian Congregation of Ottawa (30 Cleary Ave.)
firstunitarianottawa.ca
Dec 2: Christmas concert with three choirs. Admission by donation.
Dec 24: Services at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Collection for food bank.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (470 Roosevelt Ave.)
mywestminster.ca
Dec. 9: Welsh Society Carol Service at 2 p.m. followed by refreshments.
Dec. 15: Christmas lunch at noon. Tickets $20.
Dec. 15: Christmas piano recital at 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 16: Service of Solace at 3:30 p.m.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve communion service at 8:30 p.m.
To confirm days and times, please contact the church beforehand. For more events, please see our community calendar.
