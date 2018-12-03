Sponsored: A New Year’s Resolution for Your Home

By Dean Caillier,

Holiday season is here, followed by the traditional making of New Year’s resolutions.

According to IPSOS Research, in 2017 one in three Canadians (33%) said improving personal fitness and nutrition was their top resolution for the coming year. As with any goal, a huge aspect of reaching the resolution for that healthier you is in the planning.

The same can be said when looking at selling a home. A plan needs to be put in place. Just like it takes time to get healthier, preparing a home for sale takes time. A professional Realtor, much like a personal trainer, can guide you through the process to make that next move.

I recently met with a couple who were looking at listing their property for sale. It was a great property, but just like improving one’s fitness, this home needed a workout and a change in diet.

After living at the same address for over 40 years, the house needed a few things fixed as well as to lose a little weight from years of collecting things. The homeowners needed a plan.

Besides being a real estate professional where they rely on me to provide them with my knowledge and experience to sell their property, they also relied on my background in design and construction to help them understand what updates and repairs were needed, how best to show the home for sale and what tasks they needed to complete in preparation for the sale.

I helped them put together a to do list, provided the resources to do the repairs and helped them present the home so that it sells for top dollar in the shortest amount of time.

So just like a resolution to improve fitness, take the time to make a plan for your home. Happy Holidays everyone!

