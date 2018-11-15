An exhibition of alternative designs for an addition to the Château Laurier

Ever since the first design proposal for an addition to the Château Laurier was unveiled over

two years ago, frustrated Ottawans have been asking, “can’t it be something other than a

rectangular box?” Now, students at Carleton University’s Azrieli School of Architecture and

Urbanism have answered that question with a resounding “yes!” In an exhibition sponsored by

Heritage Ottawa that will run December 8 and 9 at the Hintonburg Community Centre, the

public will be able to see the students’ designs for an addition to the Château – and see just

what is possible when one thinks “outside the box.”

The students’ work grew out of a third-year design assignment that was the brainchild of

Carleton architecture professor Mariana Esponda. As the outcry against the proposed design

grew, she sensed an opportunity for her students to flex their creative muscles. “I told them

their designs had to have a dialogue with the Château that the proposals we’ve seen so far

haven’t had,” she says. “It was a wonderful opportunity for the students to see how they could

create a better design.”

In response, the students have produced a remarkable array of drawings, models and plans, all

of which will be on display at the exhibition. What they all share is a deep respect for the bold,

picturesque forms of the historic hotel, and a desire to harmonize with those forms while also

contributing something new and original to the mix.

The exhibition was organized by Heritage Ottawa board member Peter Coffman, who is also

Supervisor of Carleton’s History and Theory of Architecture program. “It’s obvious that the

public really cares about this building, but the conversation we’ve been having has been

stunted by the very narrow range of design ideas that have been offered,” he observes. “The

students’ designs are a breath of fresh air, full of thoughtful and creative ideas. For the first

time, Ottawans will have multiple concepts to consider, and I think they will be amazed by what

they see. Hopefully, this will spur the conversation that we should have been having for the last

two years.”

Outside the Box: Alternative Designs for an Addition to the Château Laurier

December 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hintonburg Community Centre, Laroche Room, 1064 Wellington St. W.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

Google

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...