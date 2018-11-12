HOK #88: Adam Coombs

Meet Adam Coombs.

“The best advice I’ve ever been given is there is always more to do, so know when to set your limit.

“I was born in the old Grace Hospital in Ottawa and I grew up in Kanata. I moved to the Kitchissippi area in September 2014. This area reminds me of Commercial Drive in Vancouver, where I spent four years going to University of British Columbia. I like that this area is friendly, and there are lots of walkable areas with lots of great coffee places and good parks for my daughter to play at. This winter I look forward to cross-country skiing on the SJAM Winter Trail.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.

