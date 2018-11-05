Sponsored: Realtors Helping Realtors — Teamwork in the Real Estate Industry

By Dean Caillier,

Sales Representative,

Engel & Völkers Ottawa –

I recently visited a client in the Kitchissippi area to discuss listing their property, and of course the big question was, “What price should the property list for?”

As part of every Realtor’s process when providing a home evaluation, I researched comparable properties in the area, both currently listed and recently sold. I also compared size of lot, type of lot, size of home, how many bedrooms and so on.

After my research for this particular property, I had a number in mind of what it should be listed at based on my findings as well as my own instincts. However, with so many price determining factors in play—such as location, time of year, and current market trends—I wanted to get a second and even a third opinion from others in the industry whom I trust.

So I spoke with other real estate advisors at my brokerage and asked them to visit the property with me. They gladly dropped by, did a walk through and gave me their thoughts on what they felt the property should be listed at. It was comforting to know that these advisors had my best interest at heart and wanted to support me and ultimately my client.

While I can only speak from my experience with my team, whether one is looking to sell or purchase a property you can feel some comfort in knowing that behind that Realtor is a team of professionals and a regulated industry that will support them all the way.

dean.caillier@evcanada.com

613-422-8688

deancaillier.com

