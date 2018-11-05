Federal update: Investing in Ottawa Centre to build a better community

Submitted by Catherine McKenna, MP Ottawa Centre –

I got into politics not because it’s easy, but because it matters. It matters for our community, it matters for our country, and it matters for our kids. I’m proud that we’ve been able to work together to build a better Ottawa Centre.

As your MP for Ottawa Centre, together we have accomplished a lot over the past three years. Some highlights of my campaign commitments that together we have delivered on:

The Flora Footbridge

The federal government invested half of the $21 million cost of the Flora Footbridge, which will connect two important mid-town Ottawa communities (Old Ottawa East with the Glebe and Old Ottawa South), reducing commuting distances and promoting active modes of transportation. It is well underway and scheduled to be completed by August 2019.

The new Ottawa Public Library and Library and Archives Canada facility

The $73.3 million federal investment will help support not only a great library for Ottawans but also create a world-class facility to showcase Canadian artifacts and collections and tell the story of Canada’s history.

Healthier Ottawa River

The federal government investment of $232 million for the Combined Sewage Storage Tunnel (CSST) project will help protect the health of the Ottawa River. We also introduced new access points to the canal for canoeing and kayaking and designated the Ottawa River as a Canadian Heritage River. Furthermore, Environment and Climate Change Canada is conducting a study of the Ottawa River.

More affordable housing in Ottawa through the National Affordable Housing Strategy

This includes a federal investment of $75 million to build more than 400 below-market rent spaces in Ottawa Centre. We will continue to work with the city of Ottawa to invest in more affordable housing in Ottawa.

Extending Ottawa’s Light Rail Transit System

Over a billion dollars of federal funding for Stage 2 of Light Rail Transit. This investment will help to better connect the east, west, and south areas of Ottawa and help Ottawans get around in a faster, cheaper, and cleaner way. It will also be the largest reduction of greenhouse gas pollution in Ottawa’s history.

More jobs for students

Over 300 new summer jobs were created for students through the Canada Summer Jobs program this past summer right here in Ottawa Centre. Since 2015, the federal government has doubled the number of jobs per year for students and over 800 jobs have been created in Ottawa Centre.

It is hard to believe that three years have passed since I was elected. It is an honour to work with you to build a more prosperous, sustainable, and vibrant Ottawa Centre for all.

Connect with Team McKenna at CatherineMcKennaMP.ca. By telephone: 613-946-8682 or by mail: 107 Catherine Street, Ottawa, ON K2P 0P4.

