BOO. Here’s a list of Halloween activities in Kitchissippi ward

October 23 to November 11 – The Drowning Girls at the GCTC

Ghastly. Haunting. Stunning. Three Edwardian-era ghosts rise from the clutches of their clawfoot bathtubs, drenched in water, to tell the haunting story of their murder by one man: George Joseph Smith … their husband. This is the premise of The Drowning Girls— based on the true-life story of “The Brides of the Bathtub”— the latest play at the Great Canadian Theatre Company written by the trio of Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson, and Daniela Vlaskalic. Director, TACTICS Founder, and GCTC’s former Metcalf Foundation Artistic Direction Intern Bronwyn Steinberg leads an all-Ottawa powerhouse cast: Katie Ryerson (Ordinary Days, Generous and Janet Wilson Meets the Queen), Sarah Finn (This is War), and Jacqui du Toit (Hottentot Venus). For tickets and show times go to gctc.ca.

On now! St. Vincent de Paul’s Pumpkin carving contest

Take a photo of yourself with your carved pumpkin and post it to St. Vincent de Paul’s Facebook page. You can share it on Instagram too! Just make sure you tag @ssvpottawa. Participants will be entered into a contest to win a $50 in-store gift certificate. The winner will be chosen on November 2.

October 27 – Halloween fun at the Carlingwood library

Take your costume for a test run! Children’s Halloween stories and crafts are awaiting at the Carlingwood branch of the Ottawa Public Library.

October 27 – 7th Annual Champlain Park Halloween Fun Run

Get dressed up! Go run! Have fun! No registration but there’s a suggested $10 entry fee. Participation prizes and candy medals! All proceeds go to Ausome Ottawa. Go to the Champlain Park Community Association website for all the details.

October 27 – Tooth & Nail Halloween Bash

Join your friends and neighbours on Saturday October 27th at Tooth & Nail brewpub for their 4th annual Halloween Bash! Arrive in costume and ready to jive to the sounds of Kitchen Party with DJ’s Hobo & Sweetcheeks. The party kicks off at 9 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door for $5 (no advance tickets). Details available on Facebook.

October 27- Trick Or Treat, Halloween is Mine!

“Like get ready for a very scary, delicious night with your best pals” at Little Jo Berry’s. Details and a sneak preview of some treats on the official Facebook event page.

October 27 – Wickedly Westboro

A family- and dog-friendly Halloween event along Richmond Road – where jack-o-lanterns decorate the sidewalks, and businesses hand out goodies to trick or treaters. Kids can pick up their official Westboro Village trick-or-treat backpack at Winston Square, play the Marble Mansion game for a prize, and walk down Richmond Road trick or treating at various participating businesses. Families can close the evening out with a movie under the stars presented by Capital Pop-Up Cinema – Beetlejuice. There will be outdoor heating fans, cocoa, and cider. For event updates, follow the event on Facebook.

October 27 – Great Halloween Movie-Party at Ottawa Family Cinema

The Great Halloween Movie-Party is taking place at 2 p.m. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation will be playing in 3D. Also: a free gift for kids, a spooky stage show, cartoon, treats, and door prizes. Get dressed up for the costume parade! All proceeds to help less fortunate families in Ottawa. Ottawa Family Cinema is located at 710 Broadview Ave. Info at familycinema.ca.

October 31 – Haunted Community Centre

A spooktacular Halloween tradition continues at Dovercourt Recreation Centre! Drop by between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Younger kids will enjoy the “friendly” house set up inside Dovercourt while older kids might want to brave the “scary” one. (That is, if they dare!) Admission is free and there will be treats.

October 31 – Hallowe’en Spook-tacular on Bayswater Avenue

Safe streets – what a treat! Again this Hallowe’en, Bayswater Avenue will be closed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hickory and Beech for safe “trick or treating.” Check out the link to the Liveable Bayswater Facebook page, which has some photos from previous years.

November 1 – 5th Annual Pumpkin Path

On Thursday, November 1, bring your Halloween pumpkins to the Byron Linear Tramway Park (along the Byron pathway between Island Park Drive and Granville Avenue). Come back between 6 and 9 p.m. to walk a path of glowing pumpkins. Candles will be provided, but extra tea lights always appreciated. Everyone welcome! Check out the Facebook event page for more info.

