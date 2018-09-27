Sponsored: Shopping made meaningful at Maker House Co.

For anyone looking to purchase furniture, homewares or gifts, Maker House is a must-visit. In a world where box stores dominate, owner Gareth Davies developed his vision with an appreciation for knowing the stories behind each item and the importance of quality goods that are made to last. What started as a popup in late

2015, Maker House will soon celebrate its third birthday.

This unique shop connects people to handcrafted items from over 150 different Canadian artists or makers. From creative and functional gifts, to custom furniture made in their workshop, buyers know it’s all well made and made to last.

“Over 50% of the products are made in the Ottawa area, including up to Wakefield, down to Cornwall, east to Bourget, and west to Arnprior,” says Gareth. “We even host workshops, so customers can sign up to learn from the makers, how to make things themselves!”

Products at Maker House are made in small batches and are often one-of-a-kind, with a story and artist behind them. Shop Manager, Dana Klappholz (left) can verify “when you support local, a real maker does a happy dance.” Customers are delighted at the unique finds, she says, often comparing it to “the best of Etsy or craft shows, but combined with a great furniture store.” Maker House carries things you won’t find anywhere else!

As a social enterprise, they also support and promote community causes. Each quarter Maker House donates part of all sales to community non-profit organizations through their Craft Change program, so people can buy local and build up their city at the same time. “It’s just another way Maker House is on a mission to bring the maker movement to main street and make shopping more meaningful,” Gareth says of doing business in Kitchissippi. “As a tight-knit community, it’s great for building a business. We know each other, we help each other and it builds from there.”

Maker House Co.

987 Wellington St. W.

613-422-MAKE (6253)

gareth@makerhouse.com

MakerHouse.com

twitter.com/makerhouseco

instagram.com/makerhouseco

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

Google

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...