HOK #86: Naomi Bose

Meet Naomi Bose.

“I was born in Germany but grew up in Britannia, in the west end of Ottawa. I’ve lived in this area for about a year now. Honestly, I like everything about this area, it’s so easy to walk around, so many nice shops and cafes, and restaurants and stuff. It’s very pedestrian friendly. I think the infrastructure for cycling has gotten a lot better recently and I do a lot of cycling. Gatineau Park is my favourite place to cycle and my favourite ride is up to Pink Lake.

“If I ever won a lot of money, I’d go on a hiking trip to Nepal. I don’t really think I’d climb Everest, but something around there would be nice. For the rest of this summer, I plan on working, getting outside and doing some canoeing.”

Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.

This feature is brought to you in part by Joel Harden, MPP Ottawa Centre.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

Google

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...