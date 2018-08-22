See what went down at Westboro Fuse this year

This third annual Westboro Fuse street festival took place on August 18 & 19. We sent Ted Simpson to roam the streets, mingle with the crowds, listen to the music, sample some food, and take in the entertainment. This is what he saw! [Click photos to enlarge.]

Magician Chris Pilsworth wows crowds with his signature illusions. Multi instrumentalist, Didgera from Australia keeping the street alive with funky tunes Junkyard Symphony’s Robot Jam takes over the streets Look at this giant doggo! There were so many good dogs at Fuse. Jazz trio Django Fet on the Fuse Mainstage Ottawa Gymnastics Centre flying high on the street Singer/songwriter Danielle Allard serenades festival goers Peter Joynt and PEi perform live on stage for the first time on the RBC Youth Stage. (Look for our story in the September issue of KT!) Junkyard Symphony taking their show on the road. It’s always a crowd favourite! A round of square dancing breaks out at the corner of Richmond and Churchill. Fire Weaver, Sophie Latreille lights up the street with her scorching dance performance 80’s tribute band, The Underground draw a crowd on Saturday afternoon A crowd looks on in amazement at the climax of Chris Pilsworth’s magic show Junkyard Symphony and their interactive, musical performances were a hit with kids The Dueling Pianos delighting music fans with a sunset performance Fire Weaver, Sophie Latreille lights up the street with her scorching dance performance Fire Weaver, Sophie Latreille lights up the street with her scorching dance performance

