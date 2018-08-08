Great turnout for Cornerstone Housing BBQ

By Andrea Prazmowski –
Cornerstone Housing for Women and McDonald Brothers Construction invited the neighbours for a BBQ and to see the progress on redevelopment of the Cornerstone building at Princeton and Melbourne Avenue. This fall, 42 women will make their new home there, in supportive housing provided by Cornerstone. Touring the space, visitors could see the individual bachelor units taking shape and admire the natural light and views of trees from almost every unit. The building will include a Lifelong Learning Centre where women will upgrade their educational qualifications and learn new skills.
Cornerstone Housing for Women in Westboro
Executive Director Sue Garvey is effusive in her gratitude for the support the project has received in the neighbourhood, but Cornerstone still needs to raise an additional $300,000 from the community to meet the campaign goal of $1.9 million. Government funding is covering much of the $6.8 million cost of the renovation.
Ernie Moser (L) of C&S Heating shares a laugh with Andrew McDonald and Joe Zammit (R), of McDonald Brothers Construction Ltd., which is handling the renovations and hosted the BBQ, together with Ontario Rental and Supply.
Kevin Cane of McDonald Brothers Construction points out the location of the future gardens to Susan Achieng (L), Melanie Somers, Cornerstone staff, and Therese Simbakwira (R). Susan and Therese, who live at another Cornerstone house, admired the units and tried to picture what they’ll look like when they’re furnished. Peeking into one of the units, Therese said she especially liked the cheerful purple paint in the kitchen area.
Patrick McDonald says these stained-glass windows are one of his favourite elements of the building. The windows were retained from the building’s previous life as the home of the Sisters of Jeanne D’Arc Institute and they overlook a rotunda that forms a welcoming reception area. McDonald, Principal-in-Charge at McDonald Brothers Construction, stands here with Cornerstone Executive Director Sue Garvey.
Project Architect Anthony Leaning points out one of his favourite design features to Cornerstone Board Member Trudy Sutton. They stand in the main gathering space for the house and Leaning designed a small addition so that residents can go directly out into the gardens rather than taking a circuitous route to get there. Leaning said when he worked on the plans, “I started by thinking of it first as a home; a large version of a home.”
Dovercourt Recreation Association Board Member Paul Hitschfeld, stopped by the raffle table and met Cornerstone volunteers Rabeya Klein (L), Marianne Charbonneau (R) and Cornerstone staff Jessie-Lee Wallace. Paul says he is “impressed with the size of the residential units and with the philosophy of getting back on one’s feet again” and adds that “Dovercourt is proud of its association with Cornerstone’s new facility.”
