Great turnout for Cornerstone Housing BBQ

Cornerstone Housing for Women and McDonald Brothers Construction invited the neighbours for a BBQ and to see the progress on redevelopment of the Cornerstone building at Princeton and Melbourne Avenue. This fall, 42 women will make their new home there, in supportive housing provided by Cornerstone. Touring the space, visitors could see the individual bachelor units taking shape and admire the natural light and views of trees from almost every unit. The building will include a Lifelong Learning Centre where women will upgrade their educational qualifications and learn new skills.

Executive Director Sue Garvey is effusive in her gratitude for the support the project has received in the neighbourhood, but Cornerstone still needs to raise an additional $300,000 from the community to meet the campaign goal of $1.9 million. Government funding is covering much of the $6.8 million cost of the renovation.

