HOK #84: Erika Gaal

Meet Erika Gaal.

“I was born and raised here in Ottawa, I’ve lived all around the city in my life and have been living here in Westboro for the last almost 15 years. It’s the best neighbourhood I’ve ever lived in, in Ottawa. I really like the amount of green space. I love that it’s so close to the water. It still has a small neighbourhood feel within a big city even though we are so close to central Ottawa. I really, really like the feel of this neighbourhood. My favourite space is the Parkway area, because I really love the water. Westboro Beach is a nice area and all along there. I recently got a bike and I want to get out on it, especially on the bike path along the river, at least twice a week and my goal is to spend more time doing that.

“Two places I would travel to that are of equal importance to me are Hungary, because part of my family is from there, and I want to visit where my roots are, and Japan, because I practice Japanese martial arts, specifically Japanese swordsmanship.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.

