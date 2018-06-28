Federal update: Protecting our quality of life

Submitted by Catherine McKenna, MP Ottawa Centre –
As Canadians, our quality of life and our present and future prosperity are deeply connected to the environment in which we live. As your representative, I have been fortunate to help lead government investments to protect our water, air, parks and cities including:
Protecting Nature
- $1.3 billion to protect and preserve Canada’s lands and wildlife
- $1.5 billion for an Oceans Protections Plan to make our coasts healthier, safer, and better protected
- Free admission to all national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas for new citizens and youth 17 and under
Shifting Towards Clean Energy
- Co-founding a global alliance to phase-out traditional coal-fired energy for cleaner energy sources
- $2.3 billion to support clean technology in Canada
- Putting in place measures to ensure that by 2018, all Canadian jurisdictions will have a price on climate pollution
Moving Towards Zero Waste Plastics
- Launching Canada’s Dialogue on Plastic Waste to identify ways we can achieve zero plastic waste
- Forming the G7 Ocean Plastics Charter which will keep plastics out of our oceans and waters
As your member of parliament, I understand municipalities play a crucial role in addressing climate change challenges. That’s why I have also been working to empower our local community to play a role in our country’s environmental sustainability.
Investing in Clean Transportation
- Investing over $1.9 billion in Ottawa’s LRT project, to shorten commutes and better connect you to services while reducing greenhouse gas emissions
- Securing $10.5 million towards the Clegg Street footbridge in order to make walking and cycling easier and safer
- $55 million towards repairing NCC pathways and bridges
Preserving our Waters
- Initiating the Ottawa River Watershed Study to develop a conservation strategy for our local water systems
- Designating Ottawa River as a Heritage River to ensure its long-term health for swimming, drinking, and fishing
- Installing three new access points along Rideau Canal, making it easier than ever to appreciate our local history and nature
Together, we have done a lot, but I want us to aim higher, our goal should be to grow Ottawa into the greenest capital in the world! I am proud to represent a riding that cares as deeply about Canada’s environmental future as I do. We all play a role together in protecting Canada’s climate as we move towards a greener future.
As always, if you have any questions about our government initiatives, do not hesitate to contact my community office (613-946-8682) or send me an email at catherine.mckenna@parl.gc.ca.
