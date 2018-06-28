Federal update: Protecting our quality of life

Submitted by Catherine McKenna, MP Ottawa Centre –

As Canadians, our quality of life and our present and future prosperity are deeply connected to the environment in which we live. As your representative, I have been fortunate to help lead government investments to protect our water, air, parks and cities including:

Protecting Nature

$1.3 billion to protect and preserve Canada’s lands and wildlife

$1.5 billion for an Oceans Protections Plan to make our coasts healthier, safer, and better protected

Free admission to all national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas for new citizens and youth 17 and under

Shifting Towards Clean Energy

Co-founding a global alliance to phase-out traditional coal-fired energy for cleaner energy sources

$2.3 billion to support clean technology in Canada

Putting in place measures to ensure that by 2018, all Canadian jurisdictions will have a price on climate pollution

Moving Towards Zero Waste Plastics

Launching Canada’s Dialogue on Plastic Waste to identify ways we can achieve zero plastic waste

Forming the G7 Ocean Plastics Charter which will keep plastics out of our oceans and waters

As your member of parliament, I understand municipalities play a crucial role in addressing climate change challenges. That’s why I have also been working to empower our local community to play a role in our country’s environmental sustainability.

Investing in Clean Transportation

Investing over $1.9 billion in Ottawa’s LRT project, to shorten commutes and better connect you to services while reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Securing $10.5 million towards the Clegg Street footbridge in order to make walking and cycling easier and safer

$55 million towards repairing NCC pathways and bridges

Preserving our Waters

Initiating the Ottawa River Watershed Study to develop a conservation strategy for our local water systems

Designating Ottawa River as a Heritage River to ensure its long-term health for swimming, drinking, and fishing

Installing three new access points along Rideau Canal, making it easier than ever to appreciate our local history and nature

Together, we have done a lot, but I want us to aim higher, our goal should be to grow Ottawa into the greenest capital in the world! I am proud to represent a riding that cares as deeply about Canada’s environmental future as I do. We all play a role together in protecting Canada’s climate as we move towards a greener future.

As always, if you have any questions about our government initiatives, do not hesitate to contact my community office (613-946-8682) or send me an email at catherine.mckenna@parl.gc.ca.

