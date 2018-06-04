Sponsored: Timing is everything – should you sell your home now or wait for autumn?

by John King,

Broker of Record with Engel & Völkers Ottawa –

When it comes to the Ottawa real estate market, there is one thing that stays constant year to year: Spring is the best season to sell your home. Each year, over 40% of all Ottawa homes sales take place from March through June.

We typically see a dip in July and August for a couple reasons. Many buyers take vacation during this time and are not as invested in their home search. Also, families who have wanted to move into a new home prior to the start of the school year have already bought, so there is a smaller pool of buyers searching.

To achieve top dollar in minimum time, listing at the right moment is absolutely essential. If you are considering selling your home, should you rush to market now or wait until autumn when the market hits its second—but smaller—peak?

The answer depends on your circumstances. While timing is one of the key factors in maximizing value, other determinants also come into play—specifically home presentation, pricing, and marketing.

If you are prepared to stage and declutter, price the home appropriately, and are working with a Realtor who has created a comprehensive marketing plan, then listing in June may work for you. If more time to prepare the home would benefit you—whether that is for cleaning up or doing some small touch-ups and renovations—then listing after Labour Day may make more sense.

Speak with someone who can guide you on the best course of action for your specific home. A professional Realtor can take all the above factors into account to maximize the value of your property.

Engel & Völkers Ottawa Central, Brokerage

Independently owned & operated.

613-422-8688

john.king@evcanada.com

ottawacentral.evcanada.com

113-1433 Wellington Street West

Ottawa, ON K1Y 2X4

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

More

Google

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Pinterest



