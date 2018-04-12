A party to support Parkdale Food Centre

Submitted by Hilary McVey –

The best culinary delights of our neighbourhood will all be in one great place for one night for a worthwhile cause. On May 31, the Parkdale Food Centre will host the 5th Annual Parkdale Food Centre Gala at the Innovation Centre in Bayview Yards. Some galas have large round tables and long formal speeches. The Parkdale Food Centre gala does not!

What does our gala have: 10 amazing food stations from all the places you love to eat with the chefs right there to mingle with! Many favourites have returned including Absinthe, Allium, Bar Laurel, Dish Catering, Supply & Demand, Beyond the Pale, Urban Element, Thyme & Again, Stella Luna Gelato. They are joined by new favourites, Stofa and The Table.

This fun evening with live music by the Herea Band will give you a chance to chat with the local chefs as they produce the food right in front of you. Weather permitting you’ll be able to dance on the roof top terrace at the award-winning Cours Bayview Yards facility adjacent to the parkway. We couldn’t put on this event without our sponsors Jeff Hill from BMO Nesbitt Burns and Susan Chell from Remax.

The crowd is always an eclectic mix of local partygoers, foodies, and amazing volunteers, donors, and staff. Everyone is welcomed by a gang of tweens who work as Community Helpers at Fisher Park Summit. There are tons of opportunities to meet key people from our two social enterprises, 13 Social and Growing Futures. Come say hi and ask questions to learn what all the buzz is about.

Early Bird tickets are available through April 30 and cost $100 per person. They include the chance to sample foods from the chefs, two complimentary drinks, and a $40 tax receipt. Regular priced tickets go on sale May 1 at $125 per person with a tax receipt of $65. Tickets will be available until May 31 at parkdalefoodcentregala.eventbrite.ca.

This great party raises money in support of your neighbours and pays for the Parkdale Food Centre’s summer grocery bills. At $10,000 a month we buy a lot of food to run our innovative Community Kitchen programs including cooking workshops, community meals, and our Collective Kitchen program. Each year our event grows and raises just a little bit more money for the 750 neighbours that visit the Parkdale Food Centre each month.

Although winter seems like it’s never leaving, this fun spring event is right around the corner. It’s our largest fundraiser of the year and we want to see you there! Get your ticket today!

Hilary McVey is a Parkdale Food Centre board member.