Letter to the Editor: When you wear your heart on your sleeve

Dear Editor,
[re: Goodbye baby cakes: Holland’s Cake and Shake closes its doors]
I have a lot of respect for small business owners who stretch their wings and fly, it’s not easy. I have a huge amount of respect for Michael and will even go so far as to say we are friends.
I loved Holland’s Cake and Shake so much, that without asking and before I knew he was closing I tattooed his logo on my forearm. Of course this isn’t the only place I love and it also isn’t my only tattoo. I do keep it local though.
Jamie Chapman,
Hintonburg
We love to hear from our readers and we welcome letters to the editor. Send them
by email to editor@kitchissippi.com. Read past letters right here.