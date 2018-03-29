Letter to the Editor: When you wear your heart on your sleeve

Dear Editor,

[re: Goodbye baby cakes: Holland’s Cake and Shake closes its doors]

I have a lot of respect for small business owners who stretch their wings and fly, it’s not easy. I have a huge amount of respect for Michael and will even go so far as to say we are friends.

Jamie Chapman likes to keep it local, in more ways than one. Photos by Andrea Tomkins Jamie Chapman likes to keep it local, in more ways than one. Photos by Andrea Tomkins

I loved Holland’s Cake and Shake so much, that without asking and before I knew he was closing I tattooed his logo on my forearm. Of course this isn’t the only place I love and it also isn’t my only tattoo. I do keep it local though.

Jamie Chapman,

Hintonburg

We love to hear from our readers and we welcome letters to the editor. Send them

by email to editor@kitchissippi.com. Read past letters right here.