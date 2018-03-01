HOK #78: Rachel Gabourey

Meet Rachel Gabourey.

“I was born in Huntsville and grew up in Huntsville. I came to Ottawa to go to school. I originally went to Algonquin College. After a year, I wanted more of an art degree so I went to SPAO [School of the Photographic Arts of Ottawa].

“I like this area because you can get anywhere from here in about half an hour. It’s right in the middle of the city, and I like how quiet it is even though it is right in the middle of the city. I can access the O-Train and there are lots of good restaurants and the Merry Dairy is so good.

“In 10 years, I’ll be 37 and hopefully, I will have started a family. I would like to be working doing my thing more and hopefully I’ll be starting that this spring. I’d like to be taking more family photography and giving them more candid shots instead of the “posey” ones. I want to capture their beautiful moments. I’d also like to contribute to those in need in my community.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.