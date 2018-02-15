BookFest returns to Elmdale Public School

Submitted by Jennifer Leach Hollander –

BookFest 2018 is fast approaching! Ottawa bookworms are in for a treat as Elmdale Public School prepares for its giant annual used book sale. From February 23 – February 24, book-filled tables will line Elmdale’s school gym, creating bustling aisles of eager bargain hunters looking for a good read in support of a good cause. A longstanding tradition for the school and the local community, Elmdale’s popular fundraising event raises money for educational programs at Elmdale as well as local community initiatives.

“This has always been a popular event to celebrate literacy and show great school spirit at the same time as we raise money for the school,” says Traceylyn Watchorn, the main organizer of this year’s sale. “Supporting your local schools is critical to supporting your community’s future and we look forward to seeing the public’s amazing support again this year.”

With so many categories to pick from you’re guaranteed to find something that will fit the bill. Some attend with book lists in hand while others liken it to a treasure hunt for book lovers – you never know what you’re going to find. Parent, alumni and teacher volunteers spend hundreds of hours sorting the more than 25,000 donated books into over 20 categories ranging from fiction and mysteries to gardening and politics. By keeping the cost of the books low – from between 50 cents and $3 (cash only) – the sale promotes literacy by making books accessible to everyone. There are also delicious homemade baked goods for sale and prizes up for grabs.

BookFest is a big draw for area residents, even those who don’t have children in the school. “Even though my son has graduated from Elmdale, I just can’t stay away! I’ve always loved books and it’s a fabulous event that I look forward to every year,” enthuses local resident and BookFest volunteer, France Cyrenne.

The sale also generates great school spirit amongst the students and teachers as they compete between classes to see who can bring in the most books, and then look forward to making new purchases at the sale. Local author and storytellers will be in classes the week before BookFest to help keep the focus on celebrating reading and literacy. Back again this year, as a way to support student involvement and engagement, Elmdale students will be creating one-of-a-kind bookmarks to accompany each purchase made at the sale while supplies last.

We look forward to seeing you all at BookFest as we celebrate literacy, promote recycling, and support our students and community!

Elmdale’s BookFest 2018 takes place at 49 Iona St., in the school gymnasium on Friday February 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday February 24, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Are you looking to clear some space on your bookshelves? Donations of gently used books will be gratefully accepted. We are happy to pick up book donations, if needed. For more information please email Traceylyn at elmdalebookfest@gmail.com. Like and share us on Facebook!

Jennifer Leach Hollander is a volunteer with the Elmdale BookFest Committee.