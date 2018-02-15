Humans of Kitchissippi

HOK #77: David Milnes

Meet David Milnes.

  “I was born in Grand Prairie, Alberta and have lived in Grand Prairie, Edmonton, Straffordville, Manitouwadge, White Lake, Orno, Charleoia, Belgium, Ottawa, Ono, Japan, and Alexandria. Living in many different places has instilled in me the appreciation of new experiences and a wanderlust that I satisfy today by wandering with my backpack. I recently celebrated my 50th birthday by hiking for four weeks on the Rideau Trail. Now I satisfy my desire to wander by hiking, exploring the natural world that is all around us. I like the Kitchissippi area because it’s central and convenient. It’s close to the river and walking trails, my two children with whom I love spending time, and close to my favourite outdoor store, MEC. I like living in an urban village like Westboro.

“There are many trails around the world I’d like to walk but as Thoreau reminded us there is always enough to discover within the limits of an afternoon walk from your front door.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.

