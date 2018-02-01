HOK #76: Jacob Halden

Meet Jacob Halden.

“I was born and raised in Ottawa and I’ve never really left. I’m taking a gap year. Last year I graduated from Nepean High School. Next year, I plan on taking the Outdoor Education program at Algonquin College. Spending time outside has been a family thing, and my dad used to do outdoor adventure racing, so I’ve always been around that type of life. When I joined the outdoor ed. program at Nepean High School, I got to experience it myself, and I got to go on some crazy trips and go on some wild adventures with friends. I really got into it. I prefer summer camping over winter camping, as it’s a bit warmer and it makes my life a bit easier.

“I think the world needs more a broader aspect of looking at the environment. I’ll be out on the trails and I’ll see litter. It would be better if people would keep national and provincial parks a little cleaner to keep our country and planet safer.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.