Family fun at the Dovercourt Winter Carnival

Dovercourt’s annual Winter Carnival is a tradition for many local families. A bump in the temperature on Saturday January 20 meant that attendees were able to relax and enjoy themselves without the fear of frostbite, but it also meant that skating conditions weren’t ideal. No matter! There was food, face painting, and fun for all.