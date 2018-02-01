The latest scoop

Family fun at the Dovercourt Winter Carnival

Photos by Ellen Bond – 

Dovercourt’s annual Winter Carnival is a tradition for many local families. A bump in the temperature on Saturday January 20 meant that attendees were able to relax and enjoy themselves without the fear of frostbite, but it also meant that skating conditions weren’t ideal. No matter! There was food, face painting, and fun for all.

Maggie Green, Tyler Evans, Patrick Evans: “It’s a beautiful day out here. Our daughter is a Girl Guide and is working the hot chocolate stand.”
“We came to run, toboggan, and mix with other people,” says Katie Hopkins.
“We were in the area and thought we’d drop in, plus the weather is great,” says Andrea Gorra.
“We were walking by as we live in the neighbourhood. The fire and the face painting drew us in. We ran into friends from school too,” says Jamie and Sarah Messel.
Joanna Bostwick, Doug Stewart and their son, Jack Stewart: “We are always looking for fun activities in the community to do with our toddler, so this is perfect because it’s right after nap time. It’s especially nice that this is in the winter so we can get outside and have some fun.”
