HOK #75: Victoria Palmer

Meet Victoria Palmer.

“I was born Toronto, but I grew up in a relatively small town called Georgetown. I originally came to Ottawa to go to school. I completed the Museum Studies program at Algonquin College and never left. I chose this region to live because it’s quiet and it has a nice sense of community, and I love all the local shops. I just love it here. In my spare time, I like to knit, I like to go hiking. My favourite place to hike is in Calabogie called Eagle’s Nest. There’s a really nice trail and then a beautiful lookout. In the future, I’d like to travel more. I’d like to go back to Europe and do that trip more in depth. In ten years I want to be happy and loved, and in a good job.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.