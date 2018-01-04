HOK #74: Gabriel Rivett-Carmac

Meet Gabriel Rivett-Carmac.

“I was born on Vancouver Island in Victoria. My parents moved to Cormac in the Ottawa Valley when I was four and I have lived in the Ottawa Valley ever since. I’ve lived in the Kitchissippi area for the last bit and I love the view. I like the access to Westboro Beach, and Britannia Beach for taking photos, especially at sunset. I like the proximity to the SJAM and the Ottawa River trail. I like how easily you can access so much of the city by bike or walking, which are my main modes of transportation in the city.

“I used to come into Ottawa from the Ottawa Valley and I would always come to Westboro, because this was the area of Ottawa I knew best. You hear about the popular places to go. In the summer you have the Westboro Farmers’ Market, and after spending some time here, you see this area has layers. The more time you spend and the more people you chat with who have deeper connections to the community – it’s only gotten better since starting to live here in September.

“In ten years I see myself possibly working as a photographer in the NWT or living a year abroad in Chile. I’d also like to live in a tiny home, do a Parliament Hill tour, paddle the Colorado River, fat bike around Iceland and visit Tasmania.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.