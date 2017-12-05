Kitchissippi giving guide

Submitted by Carol Paschal –

Fewer Canadians are giving charitable donations and this is making it increasingly hard for smaller charities to fulfill their mandates. Although the charity sector represents 12% of Canada’s labour force, 89% of charitable organizations have five or fewer full-time employees and 57% are totally reliant on volunteers.

These are just some of the interesting facts contained in The Giving Report 2017, which provides an overview of the state of the charitable sector in Canada. The report was produced by CanadaHelps, a non-profit organization that provides an online platform for donating and fund-raising, with the financial assistance of the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The report also notes that many of the services that people expect from various levels of government are in fact provided by charities.

There are many registered charities in the Hintonburg, Wellington Village and Westboro neighbourhoods that provide direct assistance to people in Kitchissippi and, in some cases, beyond. Many of them accept donations online either through their individual websites or through CanadaHelps. All are registered charities that provide tax receipts.

Readers should also keep local churches, synagogues, and mosques in mind, since many run special programs.

Abbeyfield Houses Society of Ottawa

425 Parkdale Ave.

abbeyfieldottawa.ca

613-729-4817

Abbeyfield provides accommodation and companionship for senior citizens within local communities.

After the Bell Homework Club

carlington.ochc.org

613-722-4000, ext. 322

The Homework Club provides homework help, sports and snacks for students aged 6 to 12 at the field house located at 29 Van Lang Private.

Ausome Ottawa

ausomeottawa.com

Ausome is an organization dedicated to enriching the lives of families living with autism through sport. They create and provide sports programs for kids with autism free of charge and help families to access existing programs by providing the information and/or support they need.

Canadian Career Development Foundation

202-119 Ross Ave.

ccdf.ca

613-729-6164

The CCDF works with a wide network of expert associates, trainers and advocates to advance career services and the capacity of the profession to respond with empathy and skill to their clients and stakeholders.

Causeway Work Centre

22 O’Meara St.

causewayworkcentre.org

613-725-3494

Causeway empowers and supports people in overcoming disabilities and other challenges to help them find rewarding work and live more independently. They run five social enterprises including RightBike, Krackers Katering, Good Nature Groundskeeping, Cycle Salvation and the Causeway Community Finance Fund.

Citizen Advocacy

312 Parkdale Ave.

citizenadvocacy.org

613-791-9522

Citizen Advocacy sets up one-to-one matches between volunteer advocates with a wide range of disabilities, including physical limitations, developmental delays, mental illness, and disabilities related to aging.

CompuCorps

1040 Somerset St. W.

compucorps.org

613-234-8988 X 115

CompuCorps provides career and life skills training for at-risk groups (Aboriginal, youth, seniors and those living with disabilities) that is focused on access to technology (computers) and the internet. It is also a registered Microsoft partner and refurbisher.

Family Services Ottawa (FSO)

312 Parkdale Ave.

familyservicesottawa.org

613-725-3601

FSO is a social service agency that helps individuals and families in distress or at risk to attain greater health and well-being, improve their coping skills, and achieve their potential by providing counselling, education and advocacy.

Great Canadian Theatre Company (GCTC)

Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre

1233 Wellington St. W.

gctc.ca

613-236-5196

GCTC is an English language theatre that produces and performs Canadian plays. It also supports the local arts community by hosting and mentoring emerging theatre and performing arts groups.

Motivate Canada

408-11 Rosemount Ave.

motivatecanada.ca

613-789-3333

Motivate Canada specializes in improving the lives of young people by fostering civic engagement, social entrepreneurship, social inclusion and leadership among youth using techniques from sport, physical education and community driven development.

Orpheus Musical Theatre Society

17 Fairmont Ave.

orpheus-theatre.ca

613-729-4318

Orpheus Musical Theatre Society provides quality musical theatre for the community by the community, performed at Centrepointe Theatre. Established in 1906, it is one of North America’s longest running organizations of its kind.

Ottawa Carleton Immigrant Services Organization (OCISO)

959 Wellington St. W.

ociso.org

613-725-0202

OCISO provides a full suite of settlement and integration support for immigrants and refugees including such programs as multicultural counselling, youth programming, language instruction for newcomers, community economic development and career mentorship.

Ottawa Salus

2000 Scott St.

salusottawa.org

613-729-0123

Ottawa Salus promotes the rehabilitation of adults in the Ottawa area who are recovering from mental illness and provides quality housing and support services to clients.

Ottawa West Community Services (OWCS)

1137 Wellington St. W.

owcs.ca

613-728-6016

OWCS is an outreach ministry of Christian churches in the west end of Ottawa that provides practical support to seniors and disabled adults and helps many clients remain independent in their homes.

Parkdale Food Centre

2-30 Rosemount Ave.

parkdalefoodcentre.ca

613-722-8019

Parkdale Food Centre provides emergency food aid to individuals and families in need in the Hintonburg, Mechanicsville, Civic Hospital and Wellington Village neighbourhoods. It also operates two social enterprises: “Growing Together” and “Thirteen” which are geared towards children and youth respectively.

Propeller Dance

propellerdance.com

info@propellerdance.com

In addition to contemporary dance performances, Propeller Dance provides dance training programs for children, youth, and adults, as well as education and outreach programs in schools and community settings. Propeller Dance are also artists-in-residence at the Great Canadian Theatre Company.

Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services

312 Parkdale Ave.

rideauwood.org

613-724-4881

Rideauwood Addiction and Family Services delivers programs to adults, adolescents, and family members who are, or have been, affected by addictions and related mental health issues. They provide non-residential group and individual treatment, public education, training, and consultation.

The Salvation Army Ottawa Grace Manor

1156 Wellington St.

gracemanor.ca

613-722-8025

Grace Manor is a long-term care facility that offers a continuum of services related to long-term care, adapts to meet changing needs and supports aging in place.

Salvation Army Transitional House

ottawaboothcentre.org/donate

613-724-2300

Transitional House is a non-profit housing program whose main purpose is to provide short-term affordable housing with on-site support for single adult men.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop

1273 Wellington St. W.

thrift-store.ca

613-722 -7166

The profits from St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift shop benefit those in the community who are in need. St. Vincent also carries out home visitations and special works programs.

Westboro Region Food Bank

354 Madison Ave.

westborofoodbank.wixsite.com/westborofoodbank

613-725-9487

The Westboro Region Food Bank provides emergency food assistance to those who live in the area bound by the Ottawa River, Island Park Drive, Dovercourt Avenue and Broadview Avenue, as well as a community kitchen and cooking classes.