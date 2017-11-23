HOK #73: Han Shen

Meet Han Shen.

“I was born in Suzhou, China, and moved to Canada in 1993, but my parents are still living in China. Even after a few decades living in Canada, I still miss my family and my cultural roots, especially the traditional music, ancient and folk art, and philosophy – of course, the food too. I moved into Kitchissippi area in 2010 for my daughter’s school.

“We have great communities in the area. In the springtime, I like to stroll in the neighbourhood to see the little gardens in front of the houses. It shows that people don’t just live here, but love them and appreciate them. We also have many unique boutiques, organic restaurant, fair trade shops, galleries, theatre, a zero-waste grocery store, health food stores, yoga studios, vegan or vegan friendly restaurants and bakeries (even a vegan cat café that really kindly put the cats’ wellbeing in consideration), an environmental friendly dry cleaner, and great schools, etc. In summer, we have the farmer’s market, where we can find so many organically grown fresh fruits and vegetables. I firmly believe that organic vegan lifestyle not only nourishes a healthy body but also restores the health of our planet, and it is the most effective way to curb the global warming. We even have some low carbon houses in the neighbourhood, and they kindly have open houses to the public to showcase, and to inspire people, to adapt or design more eco-friendly living environments. I am very grateful to live in this vibrant area.

“In ten years I see myself living a simpler life and being more connected with the divine and nature.” Collected by Ellen Bond

