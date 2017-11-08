It’s time for another Inside Ride at Nepean High School

By Sophie O’Reilly –

Inside Ride is an annual indoor cycling challenge and fundraising event at Nepean High School in support of children with cancer and their families. The event will take place in the Nepean High School gymnasium on November 17. Inside Ride is student run, and Ella Macmullin and Gwynn Macintosh are organizers this year.

Student teams consist of six students each, who fundraise at least $50 so that each team raises at least $300. So far, there are approximately 30 teams signed up from grades nine through twelve. This year’s fundraising goal is $20,000.

On the day of the event, the Coast to Coast Against Cancer Foundation provides stationary bikes for each team and each team member cycles for ten minutes while teammates cheer them on. It’s a “party with a purpose.” There are awards given for most donations collected, most team spirit, best costumes, and more.

This year’s Inside Ride funds are being donated to Candlelighters, a not-for-profit organization that provides services to young cancer patients and their families in the National Capital Region.

“The Inside Ride is an amazing event,” says Gwynn. “My little sister is a cancer survivor and because of events such as the Inside Ride, my family has benefited greatly…. I am so thankful to be a part of the event this year, to be able to give back to the people that helped my family, and I hope to help other families like mine.”

Coast to Coast Against Cancer gives 100% of donations to community charities as well as national childhood cancer charities which provide physical, mental, and emotional support for children with cancer. Funds raised support families in various ways, including research and scholarships for teen survivors.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it not only has a huge effect on their life but also on their family and friends and everyone they know. It’s important to support people during these hard times in any way that we can, including helping with the costs that go along with it,” says Ella.

Families can donate to students directly, or via the Inside Ride website at theinsideride.com/ottawa-region.

Sophie O’Reilly is a grade 12 student at Nepean High School.