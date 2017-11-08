HOK #72: Betty Dion

Meet Betty Dion.

“I was born and I grew up in Montreal. I moved to Ottawa and this area in the 70’s. I’ve noticed a lot of change in the area, first off all the in-fills, and sadly the demise of some lovely old buildings. I love that this is a self-sufficient community. You can do everything you need to do here, without getting in a car, and that’s lovely.

“I’m a painter and I just had a show at The Table and the owner of The Table commissioned two paintings from me, so I’m planning on doing that today. The restaurant is a vegetarian place. He wanted some paintings of some vegetables so I’m here at the Westboro Market to take some pictures to hopefully use in my painting. I love the fresh produce here, and it’s very pretty to look at too.” Collected by Ellen Bond.

