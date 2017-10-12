Westboro Station Dental on track for success

Sitting in a dentist’s chair at the age of nine, Dan Hwang knew exactly what he wanted to be when he grew up.

“My first dental visit was a really good experience and that planted a seed,” says Dan. With the encouragement of his parents, Dan worked hard through high school and university, earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Toronto.

After getting started in a dental practice north of Peterborough, Dan travelled back and forth to his condo in Toronto. Although he loved his patients and enjoyed the weekend city life, he knew deep down that the GTA would never feel like home.

It was a chance encounter with Dr. Claudia Courchesne on a dental humanitarian mission to Peru in 2005 that eventually led Dan back to Ottawa. Working with the non-profit Kindness in Action, Dan and Claudia connected through their shared passion for dentistry and their love of working with communities in need.

“You get so much more than what you put into it; it’s a really rewarding experience,” says Dan.

Dan and Claudia went on to participate in several other dental missions together in Nicaragua, Venezuela, and Brazil. When the couple made the decision to settle down together, Ottawa seemed like the perfect choice. In 2009 Dan opened Westboro Station Dental, and his young family moved to the area around the same time.

“One of the things I love most about being a dentist is watching families grow up,” says Dan. “I look forward to seeing future generations come into the practice.”

In order to best serve the families at Westboro Station Dental, Dan focuses a lot of his time on continuing education. With her own practice in Kanata, Claudia often travels with Dan to participate in conferences and trainings. “We love learning more about dentistry, in order to be the best dentists we can be,” says Dan.

When asked about his plans for the future, Dan is adamant that he won’t be retiring. “I really enjoy what I do, and I’ll continue working so long as my abilities allow me.”

Westboro Station Dental is sure to be active in the community for many years to come.

Westboro Station Dental

599 Byron Avenue

Ph | 613-728-8988

www.stationdental.com

twitter.com/stationdental

This sponsored post is part of Kitchissippi Favourites, a special advertising feature that is printed in KT twice a year. Read the other profiles right here. Want to share your own story? Contact us for details and rates.