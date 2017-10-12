PROCARE offers dynamic services to support kids and parents

Choosing the optimal childcare solution can be a challenge, with factors such as convenience, cost and comprehensiveness all on the table. With an emphasis on providing qualified, conscientious and caring services, PROCARE Family Centre has built a solid reputation for making children and their parents happy during its six and a half years on Holland Avenue, just blocks from Tunney’s Pasture.

Founders and entrepreneurs, Tiffany Drummond and Erin Choi, had worked together prior to opening PROCARE in 2011; their shared goals and similar teaching styles make them ideal business partners. While they first offered just before and after school care, PROCARE has grown to now offer weekday and weekend programs that include toddler and preschool programs, a Little Learners playgroup, summer camp, birthday parties, in-home babysitting services and date afternoon and evening programs.

PROCARE is a safe, secure fully licensed centre offering dynamic, developmentally focused childcare and family support services. With both full and part time offerings as well as expert staff, some of whom are bilingual, the environment is a busy, happy one enjoyed by newborns through to preteens. Programming is geared to each child’s needs, with an emphasis on goal setting, positivity and enhancing skill sets. Nutritious snacks and meals are prepared onsite from scratch, fuelling the children for crafts, lessons, story time and play, both indoors and out.

Both owners are trained Early Childhood Educators (ECE); Tiffany also serves as a faculty supervisor for the ECE program at Algonquin College, a role which sends her to visit other facilities to supervise students on placements and share best practices. “As a result, we have access to a top talent pool which has been very helpful as Erin and I grow our business, and is one of the reasons we are fortunate to receive fantastic word of mouth referrals,” says Tiffany.

PROCARE has become a true community hub, connecting families via referrals and host workshops with other Ottawa-based entrepreneurs offering support in areas such as behaviour guidance, speech therapy, lice treatment, sleep coaching and potty training. “We know how busy life is for everyone and our goal is to help people navigate parenthood a little more easily,” says Erin.

PROCARE Family Centre Inc.

78 Holland Avenue

Ph | 613.695.7762

procarecentre@gmail.com

procarecentre.ca

This sponsored post is part of Kitchissippi Favourites, a special advertising feature that is printed in KT twice a year. Read the other profiles right here. Want to share your own story? Contact us for details and rates.