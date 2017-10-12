DeLuca Hair is more than just hair styling

Sitting out in front of his hair salon in Westboro, Ronnie DeLuca says hello to everyone passing by his door. It’s the friendly atmosphere and strong sense of community that draws him to Ottawa, and why he’ll never leave to pursue his business in another city.

“People always say we’re a blue-collar city, but I don’t think that’s true,” says Ronnie. “Ottawa has so much beauty on the inside and things are really changing with women’s hair and fashion.”

Ronnie witnessed many of these changes first hand as a 13-year old sweeping the floors of his uncle Rinaldo’s salons, then as an employee in a number of high-end studios, and now as owner of DeLuca Hair on Richmond Road.

Educated first by his uncle and mentor, and then by the likes of Vidal Sassoon and Tony and Guy, Ronnie has attracted a dedicated clientele. He has a passion for learning, and continues to stay on top of industry trends and new techniques.

“My influence was my uncle,” says Ronnie. “It was amazing to work alongside somebody that had the name and the legend, and [watch] how he spoke to people and treated his staff.”

Clients come to DeLuca Hair for their individual approach and attention to detail. Ronnie and his staff always begin with a full consultation with their clients to find out more about their lifestyle and how best to address their needs.

“It’s not just cutting hair – it’s fabricating it,” says Ronnie. “It doesn’t matter what kind of fabric you’ve got, it’s our job to tailor it.”

Ronnie doesn’t identify with the term “hairdresser,” and instead sees himself as a tailor or an architect of hair. The first step for clients is to build a solid foundation. From there, hair can be tailored to fit a person’s identity and lifestyle changes.

Clients love the luxurious treatment, without the assembly-line approach that Ronnie sees at many other high-end salons. “Our salon staff work together to meet the needs of all our clients,” says Ronnie.

New clients can expect to be met with patience and a lot of time. Care is taken with every detail, and customers are sure to walk out of DeLuca feeling fabulous.

DeLuca Hair

267 Richmond Road

Ph | 613.680.4247

facebook.com/delucahair267

This sponsored post is part of Kitchissippi Favourites, a special advertising feature that is printed in KT twice a year. Read the other profiles right here. Want to share your own story? Contact us for details and rates.