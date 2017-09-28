Westboro Fuse Fashion photo gallery

By Ted Simpson –

The first annual Westboro Fuse Fashion event took place on Saturday September 23. This evening of fashion, art, and food was produced by the Westboro Village BIA in conjunction with The Loft West and Q West in support of Cornerstone Housing for Women.

[Click images to enlarge]

It was an Instagram worthy view of Westboro and the Ottawa River from the roof of QWest. See and be seen! Style icons under the sunset included local celeb, China Doll (left). A splash of beautiful colour from long time Westboro favourite, Three Wild Women. Proceeds raised from the ticket raffle go to support Cornerstone Housing for Women in Ottawa. NRML Clothing brought out some style for the men in the crowd. The unfinished lobby at 88 Richmond Rd. gave this show a very unique vibe and served as a great setting for a catwalk. Sarah Freemark was M.C. for the evening. The rooftop VIP Lounge was a hit with showgoers, and the weather couldn’t be better. Here, photographer Stenley Debrosse, captures moments.