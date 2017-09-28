HOK #69: Elad Rind

Meet Elad Rind.

“My best advice is don’t worry about the past, enjoy the moment, and the future will just come.

“I was born in Israel, and I grew up there. I’ve been living in Ottawa since 2010. I’ve lived in the Kitchissippi area the entire time. I like that this area is central and everything is accessible. There’s a lot of places to walk, even if it’s just by the river, and the river is my favourite part of this place. I grew up on the beach in Israel, but there is no rain there. I miss that it is warmer in Israel, but it also gets too hot, and I kind of like it here. Maybe I miss having a dry summer and a summer with no rain.

“My children speak French and Hebrew. I read stories to them every night in Hebrew and only talk to them in that language. My wife speaks French to them and they go to a French school.

“In the future, I’d love to visit Churchill, Manitoba to see the polar bears. I’ve probably been to 20-30 countries in the world. Ecuador was pretty cool, Iceland was pretty cool, Alaska was amazing, Calgary was pretty good, Banff was pretty awesome.” Collected by Ellen Bond

