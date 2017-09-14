HOK #68: Tiana Richer

Meet Tiana Richer.

“I was born in Ottawa, and grew up in a mishmash of different places like Montreal, London, England, and back to Ottawa. I’ve lived in the Kitchissippi area for almost three years. I like the accessibility of everything, the walkability of everything, there’s lots of beautiful things around. It’s very community centred neighbourhood, so for someone who likes to be out and about, and a part of stuff, there’s always something to do. My favourite part of Kitchissippi is all the paths around you go for walks on, and the food is a definite attraction. The market is also really handy, I can walk and get fresh stuff most of the year. I saw there was a new brewery that opened up, Vimy, and I want to check that out in the near future. We are going to the closing ceremony bonfire down at the Westboro beach later tonight.” Collected by Ellen Bond

