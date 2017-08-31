HOK #67: Clara V.

Meet Clara V.

“I’m going into grade two next year. My favourite subject is math. I like all the rest of the subjects at school. For my summer vacation we are moving. This summer we went to Tim Horton’s. I get the rainbow sprinkle doughnut. I’ve gone swimming at my day camp, and today was my second day there, and yesterday was my first day. I’m going to camp for two weeks. It’s a gymnastics camp. We did a gymnastics team poster and we called it Captain Underpants. I’m trying to learn a gymnastic flip. I think the world needs to add a Tim Horton’s in Paris, France. I lived there for three years, and they don’t have one. I did eat chocolate crepes in Paris.” Collected by Ellen Bond

