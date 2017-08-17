HOK #66: Dorothy Johnson

Meet Dorothy Johnson.

“I was born in Nova Scotia, in Annapolis Valley. I moved to Ottawa 30 years ago, and to the Kitchissippi three years ago. I moved here because of family. I like this area. I like that it’s building up and making some changes. I like to go all over. I like to visit the shopping centres because I’m retired now so I have lots of time. I don’t have anything special planned this year, for Canada’s 150th birthday, although I’m half way there myself. I have four kids, seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. I tell them to take each day as it goes, you take the ups and the downs and move on.”

