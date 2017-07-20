Kitchissippi Reads: A book review for teens

Submitted by Bella Crysler –

Can you imagine if the prince of England went to your school? What if he was friends with your friends, and pretty cute too. What if, by some crazy twist of fate, he started to like you? And I mean, like like you!

Well that is exactly what happens to main character Charlotte Weston in Nadine Jolie Courtney’s new book Romancing the Throne. The ultimate summer read, this book takes you through the not-so-fairytale-like romance between Charlotte and Edward, the future king of England.

In the beginning, Charlotte’s school year seemed promising. Star athlete on the Sussex Park Private School Field Hockey and Track team, in with the coolest kids on campus, and getting flirty with a Royal, it looked to be the best year yet. That is, until her older sister Libby transfers to the same school as her. At first, Charlotte is over the moon that she and Libby will finally be at the same school and can’t wait to introduce her to all her friends. In particular, Charlotte can’t wait for Libby to meet her new boyfriend, Edward.

After some adjustment, shy, star student Libby begins to get along easily with all of Charlotte’s friends and is a great fit at the new school. Charlotte couldn’t be happier that all her favourite people are getting along so well, until, Charlotte and Edward start getting along a bit too well.

As the year goes on, loyalties will be tested, friendships will be broken and strengthened, and Charlotte and Libby will learn the true meaning of sisterhood.

Add Romancing the Throne to your summer reads list, you won’t regret it!

Bella Crysler is one of Carlingwood Library’s Teen Advisory Group members and the Ottawa Public Library’s Teen Blogger in Residence.

Looking for something else to read this summer? Here’s are some other suggestions from Bella Crysler:

Into the Wild , by Jon Krakauer

, by Jon Krakauer The Hate You Give , by Angie Thomas

, by Angie Thomas Fireworks , by Kate Cotugno

, by Kate Cotugno The Bell Jar , by Silvia Plath

, by Silvia Plath The Five People You Meet in Heaven , by Mitch Albom

, by Mitch Albom 1984 , by George Orwell

, by George Orwell Catcher in the Rye , by J.D. Salinger

, by J.D. Salinger Red Queen , by Victoria Aveyard

, by Victoria Aveyard The Handmaid’s Tale , by Margaret Atwood

, by Margaret Atwood The Rest of Us Just Live Here , by Patrick Ness

, by Patrick Ness The Unlikely Hero of Room 13B , by Teresa Toten

, by Teresa Toten The Upside of Unrequited , by Becky Albertalli

, by Becky Albertalli Once and For All , by Sarah Dessen

, by Sarah Dessen Words in Deep Blue , by Cath Crowley

, by Cath Crowley The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald