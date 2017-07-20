HOK #64: Courtney Mellor

Meet Courtney Mellor.

“I was born at Grace Hospital on Wellington, east of Parkdale, and I grew up in Ottawa. I love the fact that I get to work in the Kitchissippi area. My two favourite places here are the Deschenes Rapids, and Mia’s Indian Cuisine for my takeout lunch.

“I am currently reading all eight Canadian YA titles from the Ottawa Public Library Battle of the Books. Each week the eight titles will battle against each other via online voting, and people vote for their favourite book. The books with the most votes survive to the next week and the book with the lowest votes, unfortunately, will not survive. Every week teens have a chance to win prizes.

“I recommend EK Johnston’s Exit Pursued by a Bear. It’s a compelling, brief, yet overall captivating read. I couldn’t put it down. Hermione Winters is captain of her cheerleading team, and in tiny Palermo Heights, Ontario. This doesn’t mean what you think it means. The cheerleaders don’t cheer for the sports teams, they are the sports teams – the pride and joy of a tiny town. But during a camp party, someone slips something in Hermione’s drink. And it all goes black.” Collected by Ellen Bond

Humans of Kitchissippi is a special street photography project designed to introduce readers to some of the people who live, work, and play in Kitchissippi. Each instalment of HOK contains three elements: a photo, a name, and a quote from the subject that reveals a little bit about who they are. View our collection of humans right here.