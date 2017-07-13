Take a peek at our Hintonburg 5K photo gallery

We sent Ted Simpson to capture this year’s edition of the Cyclelogic Hintonburg Centennial 5K and 1K Fun Run in photos. Click to enlarge the photos below!
We asked race organizer, Lisa Georges, to share a message for KT readers:
Thanks to everyone who participated in what was the biggest and most fun Cyclelogik Hintonburg 5K and 1K yet. The weather was perfect!
People always thank me for putting on this event, but really, this race would not happen without the volunteers that put all the pieces together to make it happen. This year we had the most amount of positive feedback from the participants we’ve ever received on their course and onsite experience. Lucky Ron played guitar and sang from his porch, the neighbours on Ladouceur Street had a sprinkler system set up to cool down runners, there were drums, cowbells, a ukulele, and cheering stations. Thank you to all the volunteers and supporters.
Big thanks to Cyclelogik, our title sponsor and our supporting sponsors, Merge Print, Promo & Design, Hintonburger, Wellington West BIA, Carleton Tavern, Parkdale Market, Hintonburg Public House, Hintonburg Market, Herb and Spice and, of course, Kitchissippi Times.I also want to give a shout out to the Ottawa Police for volunteering their time to this event. This allows the Hintonburg Community Association to put all the money back into the race and other events this year, with a continued vision of building a welcoming, caring and safe community.
Were you at the Hintonburg Centennial 5K and 1K Fun Run? Leave us a comment below to let us know how it went.
Next year’s race is taking place July 8, 2018. Mark your calendars! Registration opens in 2018.