Take a peek at our Hintonburg 5K photo gallery

We sent Ted Simpson to capture this year’s edition of the Cyclelogic Hintonburg Centennial 5K and 1K Fun Run in photos. Click to enlarge the photos below!

A powerful start out of the gates to rounds of applause.
A line of runners as far as the eye can see down Spencer Street.
Nu Grocery cheering squad.
Bev Prokopwich giving a thumbs up to cheering fans.
Charlotte Van Walraven rounds the final corner on her way to first place among adult women with a time of 18.34.8
Christopher Aranda greets crowds after taking a huge lead, Chris would go on to finish first in adult men with a time of 16:09.7
David Dawson and Philippe Knetch lead a pack of runners through a cheering section at Spencer and Hamilton.
George Bodoni looking strong early in the race, powering onwards to an 8th place finish.
Hana Alazem (and baby) and Olivia Yama celebrate crossing the finish together.
The crowd around Parkdale Park was thick with support for the runners.
Hey, is that Paul Dewar? Yup, it is.
High fives for three generations at the Fun Run.
Fun Run participants stick around to cheer on their elders.
Amy Barnard taking in some encouragement from the sidelines.
Mat Vezina reaches the finish line.
So close, they can taste it
Soaring across the finish line.
The annual children’s 1K Fun Run is a big hit
Welcome encouragement for the gruelling final meters.
Charlotte Van Walraven receives her award for first place adult female.
Race organizer, Lisa Georges, with first place female children’s runner.
City Councillor and Hintonburg 5K founder, Jeff Leiper, congratulates the runners with race organizer, Lisa Georges.
First place male runner in the children’s category.
Christopher Aranda receives his award for first place adult male.

We asked race organizer, Lisa Georges, to share a message for KT readers:

Thanks to everyone who participated in what was the biggest and most fun Cyclelogik Hintonburg 5K and 1K yet. The weather was perfect!

People always thank me for putting on this event, but really, this race would not happen without the volunteers that put all the pieces together to make it happen. This year we had the most amount of positive feedback from the participants we’ve ever received on their course and onsite experience. Lucky Ron played guitar and sang from his porch, the neighbours on Ladouceur Street had a sprinkler system set up to cool down runners, there were drums, cowbells, a ukulele, and cheering stations. Thank you to all the volunteers and supporters.

Big thanks to Cyclelogik, our title sponsor and our supporting sponsors, Merge Print, Promo & Design, Hintonburger, Wellington West BIA, Carleton Tavern, Parkdale Market, Hintonburg Public House, Hintonburg Market, Herb and Spice and, of course, Kitchissippi Times.

I also want to give a shout out to the Ottawa Police for volunteering their time to this event. This allows the Hintonburg Community Association to put all the money back into the race and other events this year, with a continued vision of building a welcoming, caring and safe community.

Were you at the Hintonburg Centennial 5K and 1K Fun Run? Leave us a comment below to let us know how it went.

Next year’s race is taking place July 8, 2018. Mark your calendars! Registration opens in 2018.

