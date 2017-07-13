Take a peek at our Hintonburg 5K photo gallery

We sent Ted Simpson to capture this year’s edition of the Cyclelogic Hintonburg Centennial 5K and 1K Fun Run in photos. Click to enlarge the photos below!

A powerful start out of the gates to rounds of applause. A line of runners as far as the eye can see down Spencer Street. Nu Grocery cheering squad. Bev Prokopwich giving a thumbs up to cheering fans. Charlotte Van Walraven rounds the final corner on her way to first place among adult women with a time of 18.34.8 Christopher Aranda greets crowds after taking a huge lead, Chris would go on to finish first in adult men with a time of 16:09.7 David Dawson and Philippe Knetch lead a pack of runners through a cheering section at Spencer and Hamilton. George Bodoni looking strong early in the race, powering onwards to an 8th place finish. Hana Alazem (and baby) and Olivia Yama celebrate crossing the finish together. The crowd around Parkdale Park was thick with support for the runners. Hey, is that Paul Dewar? Yup, it is. High fives for three generations at the Fun Run. Fun Run participants stick around to cheer on their elders. Amy Barnard taking in some encouragement from the sidelines. Mat Vezina reaches the finish line. So close, they can taste it Soaring across the finish line. The annual children’s 1K Fun Run is a big hit Welcome encouragement for the gruelling final meters. Charlotte Van Walraven receives her award for first place adult female. Race organizer, Lisa Georges, with first place female children’s runner. City Councillor and Hintonburg 5K founder, Jeff Leiper, congratulates the runners with race organizer, Lisa Georges. First place male runner in the children’s category. Christopher Aranda receives his award for first place adult male.

We asked race organizer, Lisa Georges, to share a message for KT readers: